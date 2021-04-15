Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets over Heat 123-106

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets look on during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

DENVER – Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 15th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat 123-106.

Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Murray was hurt in the final minute of Monday’s loss at Golden State when he planted his left foot to go up for a layup.

An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and dealt Denver’s title hopes a serious blow.

Jimmy Butler had 13 points and nine assists for the Heat a night after he rolled his right ankle in a loss at Phoenix.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 21 points.