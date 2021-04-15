Marlins take late lead, blow game in 9th on Swanson RBI single

ATLANTA – Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.
Ozzie Albies drew a walk that forced home the tying run for the Braves and Swanson followed with a single.
The Marlins were trying for their first four-game sweep over the Braves.
Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season for Atlanta.