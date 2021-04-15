Marlins take late lead, blow game in 9th on Swanson RBI single

Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting the walk off, game winning single in the ninth inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

ATLANTA – Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.

Ozzie Albies drew a walk that forced home the tying run for the Braves and Swanson followed with a single.

The Marlins were trying for their first four-game sweep over the Braves.

Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit homer this season for Atlanta.