Marte’s 3-run HR in 8th lifts Marlins to 4-1 win vs Giants

MIAMI – Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-1.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered for the Marlins.
Marte’s shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.
Pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Matt Wisler.
Corey Dickerson’s single advanced pinch-runner Magneuris Sierra to second.
Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Yimi García closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.