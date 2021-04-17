Marte’s 3-run HR in 8th lifts Marlins to 4-1 win vs Giants

Starling Marte of the Miami Marlins hits a three run homerun in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park on April 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

MIAMI – Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered for the Marlins.

Marte’s shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.

Pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Matt Wisler.

Corey Dickerson’s single advanced pinch-runner Magneuris Sierra to second.

Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Yimi García closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.