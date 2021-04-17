Sports

Towns scores 24, helps Timberwolves beat Heat 119-111

Associated Press

Tags: 
NBA
,
Miami Heat
,
Heat
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the third quarter of the game at Target Center on April 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 119-112. (2021 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat.

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench for Minnesota.

Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves pulled away.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but Miami lost its third straight game.

Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 points for the Heat, who started the seventh in the East and a half-game ahead of Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.