Wood, 4 relievers help Giants 3-hit Marlins in 1-0 win

Alex Wood of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as the San Francisco Giants used an unearned run to beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 and avert a series sweep.

Wood, returning from a back problem that sidelined him midway through spring training, allowed three hits and walked none.

The left-hander signed a $3 million, one-year contract after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants’ third shutout in their past seven games.

For Miami, starting pitcher Pablo Lopez finished with a career-high nine strikeouts. He tossed six innings, allowing only an unearned run.