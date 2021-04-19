Marlins OF Starling Marte has fractured rib, will be shut down 5-7 days

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins will be without one of their starting outfielders for at least a few days.
On Monday the team announced that center fielder Starling Marte underwent an MRI, which revealed a non-displaced fracture in his 12th rib, on his left side.
The injury appeared to be sustained during a ninth inning at-bat on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.
Marte will be held out of activities for five-to-seven days before he’s reevaluated, according to the Marlins.
Miami opens a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Marlins Park.
The Marlins are 7-8 on the season, but they have won six of their past eight games.