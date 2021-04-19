Marlins OF Starling Marte has fractured rib, will be shut down 5-7 days

Don Mattingly pulls Starling Marte of the Miami Marlins from the game due to injury in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park on April 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins will be without one of their starting outfielders for at least a few days.

On Monday the team announced that center fielder Starling Marte underwent an MRI, which revealed a non-displaced fracture in his 12th rib, on his left side.

The injury appeared to be sustained during a ninth inning at-bat on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Marte will be held out of activities for five-to-seven days before he’s reevaluated, according to the Marlins.

Miami opens a two-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are 7-8 on the season, but they have won six of their past eight games.