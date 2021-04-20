Heat run away in 2nd half, roll past Rockets 113-91

MIAMI – Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 30 points, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each added 19 and Miami beat Houston 113-91.
The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — a trio that averages 55 points per game — and outscored Houston 59-36 after halftime.
Andre Iguodala scored 16 for Miami (30-28), which closed within 1 ½ games of No. 4 Atlanta and a game of No. 5 Boston and No. 6 New York in the Eastern Conference standings.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 18 for the Rockets, who have dropped 33 of their last 37 games.