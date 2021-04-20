Heat run away in 2nd half, roll past Rockets 113-91

Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat celebrates wtith Goran Dragic during their game against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on April 19, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 30 points, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each added 19 and Miami beat Houston 113-91.

The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — a trio that averages 55 points per game — and outscored Houston 59-36 after halftime.

Andre Iguodala scored 16 for Miami (30-28), which closed within 1 ½ games of No. 4 Atlanta and a game of No. 5 Boston and No. 6 New York in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 18 for the Rockets, who have dropped 33 of their last 37 games.