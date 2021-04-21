Bennett scores two goals, Knight makes 33 saves to capture win in NHL debut

Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers skates towards the Columbus Blue Jackets net during first period action at the BB&T Center on April 19, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Bennett scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 33 saves in his NHL debut to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov scored his first goal in four games, and Ryan Lomberg also scored a goal for Florida. Anthony Duclair had three assists.

The Panthers are 7-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.

Knight, out of Boston College and the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, made his start one day after his 20th birthday.

Jack Roslovik scored for the Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots.

Columbus has given up four or more goals in their last seven games, all losses.