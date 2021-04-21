Rookie Trevor Rogers strikes out 8 over 7 innings to help Miami beat Orioles 3-0

Trevor Rogers of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at loanDepot park on April 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Rookie Trevor Rogers didn’t allow a runner past second base while pitching a career-high seven innings, and the Miami Marlins earned a split of their two-game series against Baltimore by winning 3-0.

Jesús Aguilar broke a 0-0 tie with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth.

Rogers allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight, lowering his ERA to 1.64 as he earned his third career win.

The other two came against two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Yimi García completed the four-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.