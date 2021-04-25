Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center right, is congratulated after pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves at the end of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA – Madison Bumgarner definitely had no-hit stuff, even if the Major League Baseball record book said he didn't.

Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t officially count but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep Sunday.

Could he have kept the magic going for a nine-inning game?

“I don’t know. There’s too many variables," Bumgarner said. “If it worked for seven, it’s hard to imagine it not working for two more."

After Zac Gallen tossed a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better.

Bumgarner struck out seven and the only Braves batter who reached base against him came on shortstop Nick Ahmed's throwing error in the second inning.

Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after Marcell Ozuna lined out to end it. Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in and the celebration livened up around the mound.

“I like to keep it pretty low-key," the stoic lefty said. “They definitely didn’t, which that’s fine and I appreciate that, too. It’s pretty special for all of us and like I said, I’m just blessed and fortunate to be able to do that and be a part of this."

