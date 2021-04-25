Heat waste big lead, then hang on late to beat Bulls 106-101

Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls defends Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on April 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Kendrick Nunn had 22 and the Miami Heat held off a big Chicago rally to beat the Bulls 106-101 on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 assists for the Heat, and Jimmy Butler added 20 points.

Miami trailed but saw what was a 24-point lead cut to two in the final moments.

Coby White scored 31 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 14.

The Bulls outscored the Heat 60-45 in the second half, but wound up losing for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

The teams will meet in Miami again Monday.