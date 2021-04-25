LEADING OFF: A's go for 14th in row, Tatis on HR tear vs LA

A look at what's happening around the majors today:
BAKER'S DOZEN IN THE BOOKS
Oakland goes for its 14th consecutive victory when the Athletics take on Baltimore at Camden Yards. Jesús Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA) is on the mound as the A’s look to complete a three-game sweep.
This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then-American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.
Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight wins in 2017 — Oakland’s string is the longest in the majors since that Indians run.
The Athletics, who lost their first six games this season, have outscored opponents 83-36 during the winning streak.
John Means (1-0, 1.52) starts for the Orioles after getting an additional two days of rest following seven shutout innings Sunday at Texas in his last outing. Oakland has won nine in a row against Baltimore dating to 2019.