Bulls hold off Heat late, win 110-102 in Miami

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat goes up for a layup against Daniel Theis of the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on April 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Daniel Theis added 23 and the Chicago Bulls moved closer to the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Miami Heat 110-102.

Coby White added 17 points for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 36-20 run and outrebounded Miami 51-34.

Theis had 12 rebounds and Vucevic 11 for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which missed a chance to move into the No. 6 spot in the East and give coach Erik Spoelstra his 600th career regular-season win.

Trevor Ariza added 18 points for the Heat.