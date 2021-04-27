Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Dolphins send veteran guard Ereck Flowers back to Washington

Associated Press

Dolphins
NFL

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also includes a swap of late-round draft picks.

Flowers’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says the Dolphins will pay the veteran guard $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary.

Flowers, who played at Miami Norland High and the University of Miami, signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games in his only season with them.

He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime.

