Indians top Twins 5-3 in 10 innings on Luplow's 2-run homer

Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND – Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener Monday night.

Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and has the second-worst record in the American League.

Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory.

Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé (1-3).

“It definitely feels good when you get to admire it for a little bit,” Luplow said, smiling. “Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play and give the team a chance to win. The scene with all my teammates at home plate was something that I’ll never forget.”

It was the first of 19 meetings this season between teams that have combined to win the last five AL Central titles. Minnesota is the two-time defending champion.

Luis Arraez had given the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth when he singled home Jake Cave with two outs, but José Ramírez answered in the bottom half with a homer off Tyler Duffey that hooked just inside the foul pole in right.

“What José did was definitely a fire-starter, for sure,” Luplow said.

