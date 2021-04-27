Juuse Saros makes 39 saves as Predators beat Panthers 4-1

Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators defends the net against a shot by Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Bridgestone Arena on April 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Goaltender Juuse Saros made 39 saves, and the Nashville Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 to hold onto their slim hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Saros has the most wins among NHL goalies since March 18 and helped the Predators remain two points ahead of Dallas.

Nick Cousins scored the game-winning goal in the second period. Yakov Trenin, Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund each scored for Nashville.

Sam Bennett, acquired at the trade deadline, scored the only goal for Florida.

The Panthers needed to beat Nashville in any fashion to clinch the seventh playoff berth in franchise history.