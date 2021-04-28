Houser hits 1st HR, pitches Brewers past Marlins 5-4

Adrian Houser of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on April 27, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE – Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Houser began the day 2 for 28 with 21 strikeouts in his career at the plate.

With two outs and no one on base in the second, he lined the first pitch from Daniel Castano over the wall in center field.

Tyrone Taylor followed with a homer. Taylor finished with three RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins, his fourth in the past five games.