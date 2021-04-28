More tests and still more questions about the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Games Delivery Officer Hidemasa Nakamura holds a sample of the Version Two of Tokyo 2020 Playbook during a press briefing in Tokyo, Japan, 28 April 2021. The IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers presented the second version of the playbook saying a third version will be unveiled in the coming weeks. (Franck Robichon / Pool via AP)

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics open in under three months and there are still more questions than answers despite the rollout Wednesday of new rule books to explain how the games will take place in the middle of a surging pandemic in Japan.

The 60-page, second version of the “Playbooks” for athletes was released by the International Olympic Committee and the the local organizers. Versions for other non-athlete groups are to be released later. And a third version will come out in June, just weeks before the Olympics open on July 23.

More testing for everyone was the key highlight on Wednesday:

— All participants will have to pass two COVID-19 tests before leaving their home country. And they will be tested upon arrival in Japan.

— Athletes will be tested daily, as will those in close proximity to athletes.

— Other games participants will be tested daily for the first three days, and then as required.

— All games participants must use dedicated vehicles and avoid public transportation for the first 14 days.

— Games participants must eat only in specified locations, including catering facilities at games venues. Athletes will be dining in the Athletes Village, which will be an isolated “bubble.”

