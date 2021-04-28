Rockies finally win on the road, beat Giants 7-5 in 10

CORRECTS TO RYAN MCMAHON, INSTEAD OF C.J. CRON - Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon heads back to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO – Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Tuesday night.

Garrett Hampson also went deep for Colorado, and Charlie Blackmon added two hits and two RBIs.

The Rockies lost their first seven away from Coors Field but manager Bud Black’s ballclub avoided joining the 2009 Washington Nationals, the 2006 Kansas City Royals and the 2003 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in the modern era to drop their first eight road games.

“We’ve had tough losses on the road, close games, a pitch here or there, a big knock here or there. Tonight we got the big knocks,” Black said. “We have to get the big hit when we have the opportunity. Hopefully moving forward we’ll get more. That was a good one.”

Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford homered for San Francisco. The Giants had won their first four against the Rockies this year before Colorado’s power display over the final two innings.

With Yonathan Daza starting the 10th at second base, McMahon crushed an 0-1 pitch from Gregory Santos (0-2) to center field for his eighth home run this season.

“He had a little cut action on most of his stuff so I was trying to get a good pitch, trying to get on top of it,” McMahon said. “He made a mistake and I didn’t miss it.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Santos left his slider over the middle of the plate.

