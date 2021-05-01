Partly Cloudy icon
Corbin ends 10-game skid, pitches Nationals past Marlins 7-2

Associated Press

Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON D.C. – Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 7-2.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin, who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts.

He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking four.

Corbin posted his first win since last August.

