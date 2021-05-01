Corbin ends 10-game skid, pitches Nationals past Marlins 7-2

Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 7-2.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin, who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts.

He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking four.

Corbin posted his first win since last August.