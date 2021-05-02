Partly Cloudy icon
83º

Sports

Nunn scores 22 points, Heat beat Cavaliers 124-107

Associated Press

Tags: 
NBA
,
Miami Heat
,
Heat
Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn scores past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.
Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn scores past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CLEVELAND, Oh. – Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Duncan Robinson had 20, helping the Miami Heat move into a tie for sixth place in the East with a 124-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trevor Ariza scored 18 points and Bam Adebayo collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which is in a three-way battle with Atlanta and Boston for fifth, sixth and seventh in the conference.

Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who did not attempt a shot Friday against Washington, scored 16 points in the first half and finished with a season-high tying 25.

Collin Sexton also had 25 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.