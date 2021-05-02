Nunn scores 22 points, Heat beat Cavaliers 124-107

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn scores past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Oh. – Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Duncan Robinson had 20, helping the Miami Heat move into a tie for sixth place in the East with a 124-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trevor Ariza scored 18 points and Bam Adebayo collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which is in a three-way battle with Atlanta and Boston for fifth, sixth and seventh in the conference.

Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who did not attempt a shot Friday against Washington, scored 16 points in the first half and finished with a season-high tying 25.

Collin Sexton also had 25 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row.