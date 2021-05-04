Kershaw goes 1 inning in DH opener, Dodgers swept by Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers sent Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer to the mound, hoping two of baseball's best pitchers would put the brakes on this recent skid. Instead, they came away with two more losses.

Kershaw lasted one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career, Bauer didn't get through the fifth in the nightcap, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers 7-1 and 4-3 Tuesday to sweep a day-night doubleheader.

“I think that all of our starters are pretty good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “For us to have those guys take the mound and not win a baseball game, it's frustrating regardless of who's starting that game.”

David Bote tagged Kershaw for a three-run double and delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning of the nightcap.

Kris Bryant started the inning on second and moved up on Anthony Rizzo’s grounder. Bote singed to right on a 2-2 pitch from Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) for his fourth career walk-off hit.

The Cubs squeezed that one out even though they were 2 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

Bote’s hit gave Justin Steele (1-0) his first career win. And Chicago took two from the World Series champions after losing seven of nine.

“It's a long season still, a long way to go,” Bote said. “You're gonna look at positives from it. We're doing a lot of things well on both sides of the ball, and we're gonna keep continuing to get better.”

