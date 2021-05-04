Mets scratch deGrom because of tightness on right side

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ST. LOUIS – New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's scheduled start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom had a scan that showed inflammation of the latissimus dorsi muscle, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip.

DeGrom won't throw for a few days.

“And then he's going to be able to throw, maybe throw a side, and then that will determine when his next start is going to be,” Rojas said.

Rojas said he learned of the issue about eight hours before the Mets' scheduled game against the Cardinals, which was rained out and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday.

“It's a positive that it came back that it's an inflammation only. It's a few days off from throwing per the doctor's recommendation," Rojas said. "He's optimistic, too, about what's next after the two days off.”

Before a scan, Rojas described the ailment as tightness.

“I saw him before coming to the field and he was stretching, trying to feel his right side a little bit, and that's when we started discussing whether he's going to start or not. And then we got to the point where he's not, and he's getting further tests right now and then we're waiting to see some results," the manager said.