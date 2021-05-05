Aguilar sparks 6-run 8th as Marlins beat Diamondbacks 9-3

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera can't handle the ball as Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar runs past third to score on a throwing error by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Miami.

MIAMI – NL RBI leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat Arizona 9-3.

The score was 3-all when Miguel Rojas led off the eighth with a double against Kevin Ginkel, and Rojas came home on Aguilar’s single.

Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young for the Marlins, who totaled four runs while being swept last weekend in a three-game series at Washington.