Will wonders never Cease? Chisox pitcher's bat, arm top Reds

Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI – White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease hadn't faced live pitching since his senior year in high school, then he went out and swung the bat like a Hall of Famer on Tuesday night.

Cease threw one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as Chicago routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0.

“I believe in myself as a hitter, to be honest,” Cease said. “But I didn’t expect to go out and do that.”

Will wonders never Cease?

It was a historic night with the bat for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter.

“There wasn't anything beyond his talent today,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He jumped a fastball all three times.”

Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, against Baltimore, a year before the designated hitter came into play.

“Three hits, that’s tough to do in the big leagues,” teammate Tim Anderson said. “He made it look easy.”

