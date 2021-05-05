Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Sports

Will wonders never Cease? Chisox pitcher's bat, arm top Reds

Jeff Wallner

Associated Press

Tags: 
Nick Senzel
,
Dallas Keuchel
,
Sonny Gray
,
Shogo Akiyama
,
Tucker Barnhart
,
Tim Anderson
,
Jose Abreu
,
Dylan Cease
,
Sports
,
David Bell
,
Jarrod Washburn
,
Jeff Hoffman
,
Luis Robert
Full Screen
1 / 7

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI – White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease hadn't faced live pitching since his senior year in high school, then he went out and swung the bat like a Hall of Famer on Tuesday night.

Cease threw one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as Chicago routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0.

“I believe in myself as a hitter, to be honest,” Cease said. “But I didn’t expect to go out and do that.”

Will wonders never Cease?

It was a historic night with the bat for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter.

“There wasn't anything beyond his talent today,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He jumped a fastball all three times.”

Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, against Baltimore, a year before the designated hitter came into play.

“Three hits, that’s tough to do in the big leagues,” teammate Tim Anderson said. “He made it look easy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.