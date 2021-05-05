LEADING OFF: DeGrom down for bit, Soto eases back, Ohtani up

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

DEJINXED

The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom fares this week after being scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch. The game was rained out and will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

The team said deGrom had inflammation in his right lat and wouldn't throw for the next few days.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been baseball’s most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings and just four walks.

Still, he is just 2-2 as New York continues to have trouble scoring runs for him.

TAKE IT EASY

