Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) loses control of the ball as he drives against Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks are looking playoff ready, even when facing the team with the NBA's best record.

Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night.

“We definitely needed to bring the energy and intensity for 48 minutes playing against the best team in the league,” said Danilo Gallinari, who had 16 points. “It was a great challenge and I thought we did a great job.”

The Suns saw their five-game winning streak end as they fell a game behind the West rival Utah Jazz, who beat San Antonio, in the race for the NBA's best record. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland.

Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the final period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the Suns are “the best team in the NBA” but he knew energy would be a factor late in the game. He wanted his players to extend possessions to make the Suns work on defense, and the strategy produced results.

Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points.

Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws.

