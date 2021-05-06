Dolphins signing veteran CB Jason McCourty

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) catches a pass as New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are adding a veteran to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty is best known for his years playing with the New England Patriots, where Brian Flores was his defensive coordinator for one season.

McCourty also has played for the Titans and the Browns.

McCourty started 16 games for the Patriots last season with 42 tackles.

Earlier in the day, the Dolphins released safety Bobby McCain.