Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be 'tough'

Sebastian Coe, left, the president of World Athletics, an internationally governing organization for the sport of athletics, greets Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike before they have a talk in Tokyo on Friday, May 7, 2021. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said Friday IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government until May 31 to Tokyo and other areas. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO – The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.

Canceling the trip could be embarrassing for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers who say they can hold a “safe and secure” Olympics in the middle of a pandemic as cases surge in Japan — particularly in Tokyo and Japan's second metropolis of Osaka.

The postponed Olympics are to open in only 11 weeks, on July 23, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.

“Frankly speaking, I personally think it would be quite tough for him to come now,” organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said at a weekly briefing, adding that “nothing had been decided.”

“But the extension of the state of emergency and having him visit during that time will mean that president Bach will be visiting in a quite a difficult time,” Hashimoto said. “I think that would be a very difficult thing for him.”

Bach said recently he hoped to go to Hiroshima to meet the torch relay — and presumably to Tokyo — on May 17 and 18. But he has said his plans were not finalized.

Coincidentally, powerful IOC member Sebastian Coe is in Tokyo for a track and field test event on Sunday at the new $1.4 billion national stadium.

Coe is the president of World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, and was also the head of the 2012 London Olympics. He is seen as a potential successor to Bach when the German's term ends in 2025, and is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters.

