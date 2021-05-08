Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers

Isan Diaz of the Miami Marlins hits a grand slam during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park on May 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins defeated the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip.

Trevor Rogers gave up one run and four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking two.

The left-hander and three relievers retired 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.