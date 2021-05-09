Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami

Adrian Houser of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with third base coach Jason Lane after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 6-2.

Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season.

Avisaíl García added his fourth home run for the Brewers. They improved to 1-5 on their seven-game trip.

The losing streak was their longest since July 2018, and began when they led the NL Central. Miami had won four in a row.

Houser allowed two runs while matching a career high in strikeouts.

His homer in the fourth raised his career average to .121.