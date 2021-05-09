Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins bats in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park on May 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Players from both teams are wearing pink in their uniforms to celebrate Mother’s Day.

MIAMI – Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Marlins reliever Anthony Bass retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71.

Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.