PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Episode 96 of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Miami Heat’s push for the NBA playoffs. Currently, the Heat are fighting to stay in the top six and avoid the play-in round.

Will and Clay also welcome Local 10′s David Dwork to the pod and they preview the Florida Panthers opening round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android