Driedger gets third shutout as Panthers beat Lightning 4-0, clinch home ice in first round of playoffs

Associated Press

NHL
Panthers
Florida Panthers
Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers stops a third period shot by Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on May 10, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game was the regular season finale for both clubs.

Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal for Florida.

The Lightning started three Black forwards in their regular-season finale against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, a rarity in NHL history — if not an absolute first.

Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith were out together for the opening face-off and didn’t know they would be starting together until just minutes before game time.

