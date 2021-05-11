Driedger gets third shutout as Panthers beat Lightning 4-0, clinch home ice in first round of playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The game was the regular season finale for both clubs.
Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal for Florida.
The Lightning started three Black forwards in their regular-season finale against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, a rarity in NHL history — if not an absolute first.
Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith were out together for the opening face-off and didn’t know they would be starting together until just minutes before game time.