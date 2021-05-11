Who will qualify for U.S. Olympic teams in gymnastics, swimming, and track & field?

The US Women's Gymnastics Olympics Team reacts after being named to represent the USA at the 2016 Olympics during day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team Trials. Photo by Ronald Martinez

It might be a short time until the Tokyo Summer Olympics — can you believe the Opening Ceremonies are just more than two months away? — but one important question still has yet to be answered: Which athletes will represent the United States in swimming, track and field and gymnastics?

Those are arguably the three most decorated sports, and the ones the U.S. is expected to win the most medals in, and who will represent the red, white and blue in those sports hasn’t been decided just yet.

Here’s a look at the key qualification events in those sports.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles. Photo by Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Date of trials: June 24-27

Location: St. Louis

Qualification standards: For the women, there will be five gymnasts and anywhere from one to three alternates chosen based on performances at the Olympic trials. The top two finishers in the all-around competition automatically advance. Of note, Jade Carey has already earned an individual spot in the Olympics based on qualifying standards met through the International Gymnastics Federation. However, Carey can’t compete in the team competition for the U.S. unless she competes in the U.S. trials.

For the men, four gymnasts and anywhere from one to three alternates will be chosen. In addition, the U.S. will get two female spots for the rhythmic gymnastics competition and one male spot for the trampoline competition at the Olympics, based on results at past world competitions.

Standouts to watch: Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Morgan Hurd, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Skye Blakely, Konnor McClain.

Swimming and diving

Photo by Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Date of trials: Diving - June 6-13; Swimming - June 13-20.

Location: Diving will be in Indianapolis, swimming in Omaha

Qualification standards: The top two in each of the 13 individual swimming events qualify for the Olympic team. Swimmers who place in the top six in 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle relay teams also qualify. In diving, the best eight individuals and best three pairs will represent the U.S. in Tokyo.

Standouts to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Regan Smith.

Track and field

Photo by Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

Date of trials: June 18-27

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Qualification standards: The top three finishers in each event will go to Tokyo, assuming they all achieve the Olympic standard for their event. If someone in the top three hasn’t achieved the Olympic standard, the next athlete in the standings who has met the Olympic standard will qualify.

Standouts to watch: Delilah Muhammad (hurdles), Sydney McLaughlin (hurdles), Christian Coleman (100-meter dash), Noah Lyles (200-meter dash), Christian Taylor (triple jump), DeAnna Price (hammer throw).