Panthers first round Stanley Cup Playoff schedule released

A general view of the BB&T Center as the ice is lit up prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 10, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – It took a few days, but the Florida Panthers first round playoff schedule has finally been released.

The Cats’ regular season ended with Monday’s 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the same Lighting that Florida will go toe to toe with over the next four-to-seven games.

Game One against Tampa will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. from the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Game Two, also at the BB&T Center, will be Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

This was first reported by Local 10 News on Monday.

During the first round of the playoffs, the Panthers are increasing capacity at the BB&T Center to 50%, which will be around 9,000 fans.

Every fan in attendance will receive a special postseason rally towel.

Additionally, the Panthers will open the JetBlue Tarmac outside of the BB&T Center 90 minutes before every home game and offer fans food and drink options, as well as interactive games.

This is the first time that the Panthers and Lightning have met in the playoffs.

Florida has not won a playoff round since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The full series schedule can be seen below:

Game One: Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. at BB&T Center

Game Two: Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. at BB&T Center

Game Three: Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena

Game Four: Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena

*Game Five: Monday, May 24, TBD at BB&T Center

*Game Six: Wednesday, May 26 TBD at Amalie Arena

*Game Seven: Friday, May 28 TBD at BB&T Center

*if necessary