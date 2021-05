(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, greets NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle have reached an agreement.

The Fins announced Friday that they have inked their top draft pick to a 4-year deal.

Waddle was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

The speedster played three seasons at Alabama where he caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in 34 collegiate games.

The Dolphins hope that Waddle will have instant chemistry with his former college quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.