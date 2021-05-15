Jaelan Phillips focuses on learning several roles for Miami Dolphins

In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

DAVIE, Fla. – From the University of Miami to the Miami Dolphins, it’s been an interesting journey for Jaelan Phillips.

The Dolphins took Phillips with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team officially lists him as a linebacker, but he’s also learning the role of defensive lineman.

Phillips addressed reporters on Saturday.

Phillips said that he hasn’t had the chance to meet Hall of Famer Jason Taylor yet, but he’d love to.

“He’s a legend,” Phillips said. “Definitely love to pick his brain and get some advice from him whenever I can meet him... I definitely remember growing up watching him play so that would be amazing to meet him for sure.”

As for his position, Phillips said, “I’m working a bunch of stuff right now... It’s really technique, fundamentals... right now I’m just trying to learn the playbook and fit in where I get in, you know.”

Phillips said he has experience at both linebacker and defensive line, but it’s a new system so he’s busy learning the new playbook.

In terms of reflecting on his journey to the NFL, Phillips said, “There’s no time to reflect right now. My head is full of playbook and what’s going on next... I’m trying to be where my feet are. This journey has been incredible and I’m so blessed to be in this position. Now, is far from the time to rest... every day just trying to get better and be where my feet are.”