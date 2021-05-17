Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Sports

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

Associated Press

Tags: 
MLB
,
Marlins
,
Miami Marlins
Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (2021 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pablo López gave up seven hits and two runs over five innings in his first victory of the season for the Marlins.

Miami won for just the third time in nine games.

Austin Barnes had an RBI double and Betts drove in another run during the second inning for the defending World Series champions, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission