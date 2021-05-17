Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Precious Achiuwa of the Miami Heat dunks the ball over Jahlil Okafor of the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Little Caesars Arena on May 16, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game.

Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat.

Miami was locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and faces Milwaukee in the playoffs.

The loss assured that the Pistons would finish alone with the second-worst record in the league.

Detroit will now have a draft pick no worse than sixth.