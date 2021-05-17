Myles Gaskin dives into offseason workouts, prepares to be RB1

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) scores a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

DAVIE, Fla. – Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is one of around 70 players participating in offseason workouts.

According to the NFL network, the players and head coach Brian Flores reached a deal that enabled so many players to participate.

Gaskin is ready to step into the role as the team’s leading running back.

Gaskin battled a knee injury last season.

Gaskin said, “Just working on staying healthy as much as I can, I know I missed a few games with my knee and Covid. Just missing those games hurt myself, hurt the team... Just trying to work on staying healthy, work on my body so things don’t come up during the season.”

During the offseason, Gaskin said he worked on Pilates as a way to help himself stay healthy.

Gaskin decided to fly in from Seattle for the voluntary workouts because “I just needed to get up out of Seattle to be honest. Florida is Florida. Everything is open. Just the weather, I have an apartment here... Obviously, helped me learn the playbook... I was living in my parents house. It was cool and all until they want you to clean up the bathroom or something.”

There was plenty of talk before the draft, of the Dolphins looking to upgrade at running back.

Gaskin said, “Above my pay grade. To be honest with you, whatever they do upstairs is what they do upstairs. Whoever we bring in is going to be best for the team. I don’t think drafting a back or bringing in a back is going to change anything for me. I’m trying to compete with myself... make sure I’m the best running back I can be come the end of July whenever camp starts and leading up to the season.”

Gaskin said he watched the draft with excitement for people who got picked.

Before the draft, Gaskin said, “I see stuff on Instagram, see yourself tagged in stuff... I don’t find my confidence in stuff other people say, I find my confidence in myself.”

As for the playbook, Gaskin said the new playbook has changed.