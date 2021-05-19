AP Top 25 Podcast: David Shaw on Pac-12, CFP and practice

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner on Thursday, May 13, 2021, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Stanford coach David Shaw says if he were king of college football it would take him about 30 minutes to fix the playoff.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Shaw joins the AP’s Ralph Russo for what has become almost an annual appearance to talk about the state of the game.

Shaw explains the thinking behind recent modifications to preseason practice aimed at decreasing exposure to head injuries.

He talks about what he believes is the most important way new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff can support football in the conference. And he has an easy solution for expanding the College Football Playoff.

Plus, a preview of Stanford's 2021 season as the Cardinal try to carry over a strong end to 2020 against a schedule with nothing but Power Five opponents.

