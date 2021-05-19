Marlins announce full capacity at loanDepot park by July 5

A general view of the loanDepot logo on the scoreboards during a press conference to the media to announce loanDepot as the exclusive naming rights partner for loanDepot park, formerly known as Marlins Park on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are making major changes at the ballpark.

Starting on July 5, loanDepot Park will be open to full capacity.

Also, effective at the Marlins next home game this Friday, fans will no longer be required to wear masks at the games.

However, the team did say that non-vaccinated people are strongly encouraged to stick by the face covering recommendations by the CDC.

The staff at the ballpark will continue to have a mandatory face covering policy and undergo a health screening before every event.

Social distancing between seat pods will continue for Marlins home games through June.

Once July 5 arrives, open seating will be restored to the ballpark.