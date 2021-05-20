Mostly Cloudy icon
Inter Miami unveils blue jersey made from ocean plastic

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami's newest jersey sends an environmental message.
Inter Miami's newest jersey sends an environmental message. (Photo courtesy of Inter Miami CF)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF is introducing a new jersey that aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

The Adidas Primeblue jersey was made with Parley Ocean Plastic, the team says, and it will be worn for the first time May 29 at home against D.C. United.

Match-worn jerseys from that night will be auctioned to raise money for the Inter Miami CF Foundation’s sustainability efforts.

“Primeblue is a high-performance yarn made with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — upcycled plastic waste intercepted on shorelines and coastal areas, preventing it from polluting our oceans,” Inter Miami said in a news release.

