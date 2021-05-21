Butler ready to unleash ‘Playoff Jimmy’ on Bucks

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket while guarded by Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is ready to take his game to the next level.

Wearing a Muhammad Ali shirt, Butler addressed reporters on Thursday ahead of the Heat’s series against MIlwaukee.

Butler was asked about the term ‘Playoff Jimmy’ which has been used to describe his extraordinary play during the post-season.

Butler helped carry the Heat to the Eastern Conference Championship during the NBA Bubble.

Butler said, “I’m stupidly locked in. I can tell you that. The amount of film that I watch, the amount of time I spend on the court working on my game trying to figure out where everybody’s gonna be at on the floor... I’m not the only one who’s like that, everybody is.”

Butler has his focus on the big prize. He said, “First one to 16 wins, we’re focused on the first four.”

As for the time off, Butler said, “I’m good. Ready to go. I’m in shape... I’m lifting the right way, moving the right way... studying film... I’m ready to go... They expect me to go out there and be a decent player.”

Butler said the team is working together and that’s what it’s going to take to win.

Butler said, “It’s playoff basketball. Nobody wants to lose at that. I mean we feed off it, the way they feed off it. We know what’s at stake. They want to beat us, we want to beat them, nobody wants to lose. We got a job to do. I’m sure they’re saying the same thing. Dogfight, let’s see what each team is made out of.”