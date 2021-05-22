Heat will welcome up to 17,000 fans for first round playoff home games

MIAMI – The NBA has updated its policies for teams to increase arena capacity, and the Miami Heat are doing just that.

The Heat announced they are extending the capacity at American Airlines Arena to 17,000 fans during the first round round of the playoffs.

Additionally, the team will offer Moderna vaccination shots in the arena to fans during games.

Season ticket members will have a chance to purchase additional playoff seats on Monday.

The general public can purchase additional seats as well, after 4 p.m. Monday.