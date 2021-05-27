Slumping Berti’s 2-run single lifts Marlins over Phils 4-2

Jon Berti of the Miami Marlins hits a two RBI single in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on May 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Slumping Jon Berti hit a go-ahead. two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

Philadelphia, playing without injured stars Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto, built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhy Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender.

Aaron Nola left with a 2-1 lead but the Phillies lost for the fifth time in 22 games this year when leading after seven innings.

Ross Detwiler pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Yimi García got his ninth save.