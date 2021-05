PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro commiserate over the Miami Heat’s season coming to an abrupt end following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Will and Clay also take a look back on the up and down Heat season, and look ahead to Miami’s offseason, which could end up being more than a little interesting.

