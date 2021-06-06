Hurricanes baseball season ends with 7-2 loss in Regionals to South Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team played its final game of the season on Sunday.

The Canes dropped a 7-2 result to South Alabama in the Gainesville Regionals, ending Miami’s dream of reaching the College World Series.

“Disappointing ending, but to be honest, it’s one that I didn’t not see coming,” Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare said. “It’s just we weren’t playing good enough baseball to play at the level that you need to at this time of the season. You got to play better, and we didn’t. It didn’t just happen overnight. We were inconsistent most of the year. It was kind of all or nothing it seemed like, you know. We had good series where we’d sweep and then we had some series where we got swept. We’d have games where we would score a lot of runs and we’d have games where we didn’t. Just a very inconsistent, like everybody knows, a rollercoaster season.”

Miami (33-21) fell behind 4-0 in the third inning and despite a pair of solo home runs by Yohandy Morales and Alex Toral in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, could not complete the comeback.

Ad

The game remained close until South Alabama plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth on home runs by Michael Sandle, his second of the game, and Kaleb De La Torre.

“I’m going to wish all the guys good luck,” DiMare said. “The ones that are leaving and moving on, which we’ll have a number of guys doing that, I’m going to wish them well and thank them for the sacrifices they make as student-athletes. Most people don’t understand how difficult it is for these guys. Of course, the expectations we put on them to uphold this program to where it needs to be. Of course, talk to the returning guys about my expectations with them and talk about the season. I’ll go over the season. I’ll be very honest with them.”