In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with rookie Jaelan Phillips.

The pass rusher out of the University of Miami is officially listed as a linebacker with the Dolphins.

He was taken with the No. 18 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Phillips started 10 games at Miami with 8 sacks and an interception.

He earned first-team All-American and second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2020.

Phillips started his college career at UCLA.